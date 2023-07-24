‘Is Rs 40,000 enough to survive in Bengaluru?’ Just about, say netizens    

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman who took to a social media platform recently, asking if she could survive in Bengaluru with a salary of Rs 40,000, left citizens divided over the city’s livability factor. “Can a daughter along with her single mother survive in Bengaluru in a salary of Rs 40,000?” the woman posted on Reddit, a social news website, on July 21. The post gathered over 700 upvotes within a day.

The woman wrote: “My father has not been in the picture since I was 5, now after completing my education from my hometown and working from home for two years, my organisation is stressing on returning to office, and to do so I would have to move to Bengaluru along with my mother. I am scared because my mom has recovered from severe medical illness but has been stable for three years. I am so scared to burst this comfort bubble and move there, thinking what if things turn out bad? But moving to Bengaluru is very crucial for me in my career at this point.”

Multiple citizens came forward to advocate for the city, stating aspects related to conveyance and food joints. “Travel in buses is free for women now here, so that’s a plus,” a Reddit user said, while another one wrote, “I eat breakfast and lunch for Rs 40 in total at this small darshini. So what one really needs to spend money on is rent and other small expenses.”

On the other side, a person addressed the city’s poor Metro connectivity and the issue of high rents and deposits which can increase daily expenses. Citizens highlighted that the biggest expense is rent and deposit. If that is sorted, then other things are manageable. “More than enough, even 30k is enough if you spend wisely. But you will not be able to save much,” a user said.

Another user commented: “This entirely depends on your lifestyle. Bengaluru has folks who fall into various income brackets, and some survive and some thrive. Not to mention, if you are moving here, there’s a possibility of securing another opportunity that might provide a significant hike.”

BENGALURU: A woman who took to a social media platform recently, asking if she could survive in Bengaluru with a salary of Rs 40,000, left citizens divided over the city’s livability factor. “Can a daughter along with her single mother survive in Bengaluru in a salary of Rs 40,000?” the woman posted on Reddit, a social news website, on July 21. The post gathered over 700 upvotes within a day. The woman wrote: “My father has not been in the picture since I was 5, now after completing my education from my hometown and working from home for two years, my organisation is stressing on returning to office, and to do so I would have to move to Bengaluru along with my mother. I am scared because my mom has recovered from severe medical illness but has been stable for three years. I am so scared to burst this comfort bubble and move there, thinking what if things turn out bad? But moving to Bengaluru is very crucial for me in my career at this point.” Multiple citizens came forward to advocate for the city, stating aspects related to conveyance and food joints. “Travel in buses is free for women now here, so that’s a plus,” a Reddit user said, while another one wrote, “I eat breakfast and lunch for Rs 40 in total at this small darshini. So what one really needs to spend money on is rent and other small expenses.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the other side, a person addressed the city’s poor Metro connectivity and the issue of high rents and deposits which can increase daily expenses. Citizens highlighted that the biggest expense is rent and deposit. If that is sorted, then other things are manageable. “More than enough, even 30k is enough if you spend wisely. But you will not be able to save much,” a user said. Another user commented: “This entirely depends on your lifestyle. Bengaluru has folks who fall into various income brackets, and some survive and some thrive. Not to mention, if you are moving here, there’s a possibility of securing another opportunity that might provide a significant hike.”