Jamaat in Kodagu issues stringent notice to control drug abuse amongst community youngsters

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Jamaat in an interior village of Kodagu has taken unique measures to control drug use among youngsters of the community. A brief but stringent notice has been fixed outside the Kondangeri mosque cautioning the community youth against drug abuse.



The cases of drug abuse are increasingly being reported across Kodagu and several youngsters are being nabbed by the Kodagu police in drug peddling cases. With an aim to extend support to the fight against drug abuse, the Sunni Muslim Jamaat in Kondangeri village of Madikeri taluk has taken a unique step. Outside the mosque premises in the village, the Jamaat committee has pinned a poster that orders to boycott youngsters involved in drug abuse from entering the Jammat meetings and the mosque. Alongside the ban on people using drugs, the Jamaat prohibits youngsters to have eccentric hairstyles and forbids them to enter the mosque wearing torn clothing.



“If any youngster or any other resident is suspected to be a drug user, we will first inquire and see if we can admit them to a drug de-addiction centre. Counselling will be extended from the Jamaat. If they still continue to use drugs, they will be boycotted from entering the Kondangeri mosque and we will also mention the same in the certificates granted during the wedding ceremony by the Jamaat,” confirmed Rafeque, the Jammat Office Secretary.

He explained that the issue of drug abuse, when and if found, will be mentioned in the marriage clearance certificate issued from the Jamaat. “Every resident needs this certificate during marriage. If the issue of drug abuse is mentioned in the certificate, all other Jamaats will be alerted regarding the same. In case of any drug abuse case from the village, the Jamaat members will coordinate with the police and ensure that youngsters do not fall prey to drug abuse,” he added.

With this first-of-its-kind fight against drug abuse, the Jamaat committee hopes that all other Jamaats in the district also follow in the same footsteps to save community youngsters from drug abuse.

MADIKERI: The Jamaat in an interior village of Kodagu has taken unique measures to control drug use among youngsters of the community. A brief but stringent notice has been fixed outside the Kondangeri mosque cautioning the community youth against drug abuse. The cases of drug abuse are increasingly being reported across Kodagu and several youngsters are being nabbed by the Kodagu police in drug peddling cases. With an aim to extend support to the fight against drug abuse, the Sunni Muslim Jamaat in Kondangeri village of Madikeri taluk has taken a unique step. Outside the mosque premises in the village, the Jamaat committee has pinned a poster that orders to boycott youngsters involved in drug abuse from entering the Jammat meetings and the mosque. Alongside the ban on people using drugs, the Jamaat prohibits youngsters to have eccentric hairstyles and forbids them to enter the mosque wearing torn clothing. “If any youngster or any other resident is suspected to be a drug user, we will first inquire and see if we can admit them to a drug de-addiction centre. Counselling will be extended from the Jamaat. If they still continue to use drugs, they will be boycotted from entering the Kondangeri mosque and we will also mention the same in the certificates granted during the wedding ceremony by the Jamaat,” confirmed Rafeque, the Jammat Office Secretary.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He explained that the issue of drug abuse, when and if found, will be mentioned in the marriage clearance certificate issued from the Jamaat. “Every resident needs this certificate during marriage. If the issue of drug abuse is mentioned in the certificate, all other Jamaats will be alerted regarding the same. In case of any drug abuse case from the village, the Jamaat members will coordinate with the police and ensure that youngsters do not fall prey to drug abuse,” he added. With this first-of-its-kind fight against drug abuse, the Jamaat committee hopes that all other Jamaats in the district also follow in the same footsteps to save community youngsters from drug abuse.