Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy to meet pvt transporters

BENGALURU: Against the backdrop of private buses, cabs and auto operators, led by the Federation of Karnataka Private Transport Associations, calling for a Bengaluru bandh on July 27, thus affecting transport services in the city, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has called for a meeting with the representatives of the federation on Monday at the Transport Department office.

The federation cites that their revenue has taken a severe beating ever since the Congress-led state government implemented the Shakti scheme, which offers free travel to all women in the state in non-premium state buses. Among the major demands of the federation is that private buses are paid the ticket value of the women passengers, just like how the state government is reimbursing the bus corporations -- KSRTC, KKRTC, NWKRTC and BMTC based on ‘zero tickets’. If the government cannot foot the bill, private bus operators urge that they be completely exempted from paying road tax.

They also urge that auto drivers be paid a compensation of Rs 10,000 per month for the loss of their business to the Shakti scheme. Another major demand of the auto unions is to impose a complete ban on white-board bike taxis. Further, members of the federation are expected to register their protest against the hike in the lifetime tax on commercial goods vehicles and cabs. The transport department has invited representatives of 35 associations of private travel operators.

