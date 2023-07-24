Munirathna was involved in 'Honey Trap' alleged Velu Nayakar, Ex BBMP Corporator

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Velu Nayakar former Bruhat Bengaluru Palike (BBMP) corporator and once a close confidante of Ex-Minister and RR Nagar MLA Muniratha Naidu has reportedly alleged that Munirathna was involved in honey trapping people and has got a studio for the purpose.

Nayakar who represented Lakshmidevi Nagar ward of RR Nagar assembly constituency joined the Congress party in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar on Sunday. Nayakar alleged has reportedly made the controversial claim after joining the party on Monday.

He also gave an explanation to the media that he was finding it difficult to convince voters in his ward to vote for BJP during assembly elections and hence he quit the party.

Nayakar alleged that the MLA used to threaten people. He also alleged that if Muniratna had any doubt on a person, he would get them honey-trapped.

Nayakar further alleged that MLA used to warn his adversaries stating that he has made a 'Eastman Colour Film' (honey trap) and would tell his opponent, about releasing it (making it public).

MLA Muniratna has refuted the claims and said that the Ex-BBMP Corporators including Velu Nayakar were made to give such statements. Muniratna said, "On stage DK Shivakumar and his Brother DK Suresh were there and statements were made at their behest. The leaders who quit, know I cannot help them now to get ward reservation according to their category and hence they joined the Congress and are making these baseless allegations."

