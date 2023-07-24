Mysureans fall prey to prepaid online task scam

Karthik KK By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Next time you see a message offering lucrative part-time or prepaid jobs on WhatsApp or Telegram, be cautious or you might lose all your money from your bank account. Part-time job seekers and those seeking the work from home option are increasingly falling prey to a prepaid task scam and cybercriminals have managed to clean bank accounts of at least 30 victims in the last few months in Mysuru alone.

Complaints registered at the cybercrime police station in Mysuru over the last two months reveal that nearly 60 per cent of all cyber frauds are related to this prepaid task scam. People have lost money ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 35 lakh per person.

Weaving a web of illusion to make the victims believe that they are dealing with genuine professionals, these fraudsters make the first few payments to gain the victim’s trust. But subsequently, they encourage the victims to invest more to gain more, finally disappearing with the entire investment.

The prepaid tasks include watching, reviewing and liking Youtube videos. The police, investigating these cases, found that the accounts to which money was transferred are in bank branches spread across the country. The cybercrime police have advised people to exercise caution over such prepaid tasks.

