Never sought party ticket, I’m a loyal BJP worker: Tejaswini

By Express News Service

MYSURU: BJP state vice president Tejaswini Ananth Kumar on Sunday said that her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was just a courtesy call. Speaking to reporters here, the BJP leader said that she has never sought party ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections and was working as a loyal party worker without expecting anything in return.

“One should not work with the aspiration of getting a party ticket. I am just following the footsteps of my husband Ananth Kumar. My meeting with the PM was a casual one. I have not asked for a ticket to contest (2024 Lok Sabha polls)... I will abide by the party’s decision,” Tejaswini added.

She said the recent Karnataka Assembly elections was the first one after the demise of her husband. On the delay in the BJP appointing the Leader of the Opposition, she said, “An eligible leader will be appointed. Being the party state vice-president, I am ideologically in favour of the BJP and there is no question of joining the Congress,” she added. Earlier, an all-women play titled ‘Kurukshetra’ was staged in Mysuru which was inaugurated by Tejaswini .

MYSURU: BJP state vice president Tejaswini Ananth Kumar on Sunday said that her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was just a courtesy call. Speaking to reporters here, the BJP leader said that she has never sought party ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections and was working as a loyal party worker without expecting anything in return. “One should not work with the aspiration of getting a party ticket. I am just following the footsteps of my husband Ananth Kumar. My meeting with the PM was a casual one. I have not asked for a ticket to contest (2024 Lok Sabha polls)... I will abide by the party’s decision,” Tejaswini added. She said the recent Karnataka Assembly elections was the first one after the demise of her husband. On the delay in the BJP appointing the Leader of the Opposition, she said, “An eligible leader will be appointed. Being the party state vice-president, I am ideologically in favour of the BJP and there is no question of joining the Congress,” she added. Earlier, an all-women play titled ‘Kurukshetra’ was staged in Mysuru which was inaugurated by Tejaswini .googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });