Raft turns ambulance, ferries 2 from flood-hit village in Uttara Kannada

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

JOIDA(UTTARA KANNADA): Heavy rain in several parts of Joida taluk in Uttara Kannada exposed the pathetic condition in which people live in the interior villages of Kali Tiger Reserve. Two persons, who developed respiratory problems, had to be ferried out in rafts meant for adventure sports, to a hospital. In the backwaters of Kaneri reservoir, the roads have turned into rivers as the water level has been rising continuously for the last three days. A bridge near Kundal village has submerged, leaving no road connectivity to the villagers.

Tahsildar Basavaraj Chinnalli and Revenue Inspector Ganapathi Methri came to the rescue of the two patients after being told that the village had got completely cut off from the outer world. “After exploring various options, we finally decided to use rafts from Hornbill Resorts.

An ambulance was then stationed at a safer place in which the patients, Raja Velap and Ganesh Velap, were taken to a hospital. They have been admitted to Joida Taluk Hospital,” said Subhash Gouda, a resident here. The gram panchayat is a cluster of several villages with a population of about 1,000 people. Of the villages in the panchayat, Kundal, Kuravali, Navara, Ambali and Katheli have been cut off from the outer world since Thursday night.

