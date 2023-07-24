Home States Karnataka

Raft turns ambulance, ferries 2 from flood-hit village in Uttara Kannada

Heavy rain in several parts of Joida taluk in Uttara Kannada exposed the pathetic condition in which people live in the interior villages of Kali Tiger Reserve.

Published: 24th July 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

​ Residents of Kali Tiger Reserve being ferried in a raft following heavy rainfall ​

​ Residents of Kali Tiger Reserve being ferried in a raft following heavy rainfall ​

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

JOIDA(UTTARA KANNADA): Heavy rain in several parts of Joida taluk in Uttara Kannada exposed the pathetic condition in which people live in the interior villages of Kali Tiger Reserve. Two persons, who developed respiratory problems, had to be ferried out in rafts meant for adventure sports, to a hospital. In the backwaters of Kaneri reservoir, the roads have turned into rivers as the water level has been rising continuously for the last three days. A bridge near Kundal village has submerged, leaving no road connectivity to the villagers.

Tahsildar Basavaraj Chinnalli and Revenue Inspector Ganapathi Methri came to the rescue of the two patients after being told that the village had got completely cut off from the outer world. “After exploring various options, we finally decided to use rafts from Hornbill Resorts.

An ambulance was then stationed at a safer place in which the patients, Raja Velap and Ganesh Velap, were taken to a hospital. They have been admitted to Joida Taluk Hospital,” said Subhash Gouda, a resident here. The gram panchayat is a cluster of several villages with a population of about 1,000 people. Of the villages in the panchayat, Kundal, Kuravali, Navara, Ambali and Katheli have been cut off from the outer world since Thursday night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttara Kannada Kali Tiger Reserve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp