Home States Karnataka

Van Gogh 360 to enthral Bengaluru next month    

The exhibition is scheduled to be held at the Bhartiya Mall located in Bhartiya City on Thanisandra Main Road. 

Published: 24th July 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Stills from the previous Van Gogh 360o shows;

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Van Gogh 360 immersive experience is coming to Bengaluru, on August 8 to September 3. This one-of-a-kind exhibition creatively projects 300 masterpieces of Dutch art maestro Vincent Van Gogh on the room’s floors and walls. The exhibition is scheduled to be held at the Bhartiya Mall located in Bhartiya City on Thanisandra Main Road. 

The 360-degree immersive art experience takes one into Van Gogh’s world. It’s digitally powered, where technology meets art. The room where it is planned will be using cutting-edge projection technology, crafted by world-renowned audio-visual designers. It is said that dozens of projectors are put in the room with images and animation that fill the space with the painter’s designs. From Starry Night to Almond Blossom and self-portraits, this is a delight for art lovers in the city, and Bengalureans are excited to witness it after a long wait. 

Aayushi Parekh, a 24-year-old resident of Bengaluru, said, “I’ve been waiting for Van Gogh ever since it was announced in 2022 for the India tour. It’s a little out of budget, but it will be an experience like no other. This is art being showcased in an unconventional manner and nobody should miss it.” 

Siddhant Chaturvedi (26), an art enthusiast, said, “I hope the tickets can be made a little more affordable, allowing more people to experience the world of art and creativity.” Tickets for the exhibition are available at Rs 1,099 for Monday to Friday, and Rs 1,499 over the weekends. The entire collection can be experienced in one hour. Earlier, the exhibition was held in Delhi and Mumbai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Van Gogh 360 Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp