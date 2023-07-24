Van Gogh 360 to enthral Bengaluru next month    

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Van Gogh 360 immersive experience is coming to Bengaluru, on August 8 to September 3. This one-of-a-kind exhibition creatively projects 300 masterpieces of Dutch art maestro Vincent Van Gogh on the room’s floors and walls. The exhibition is scheduled to be held at the Bhartiya Mall located in Bhartiya City on Thanisandra Main Road.

The 360-degree immersive art experience takes one into Van Gogh’s world. It’s digitally powered, where technology meets art. The room where it is planned will be using cutting-edge projection technology, crafted by world-renowned audio-visual designers. It is said that dozens of projectors are put in the room with images and animation that fill the space with the painter’s designs. From Starry Night to Almond Blossom and self-portraits, this is a delight for art lovers in the city, and Bengalureans are excited to witness it after a long wait.

Aayushi Parekh, a 24-year-old resident of Bengaluru, said, “I’ve been waiting for Van Gogh ever since it was announced in 2022 for the India tour. It’s a little out of budget, but it will be an experience like no other. This is art being showcased in an unconventional manner and nobody should miss it.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi (26), an art enthusiast, said, “I hope the tickets can be made a little more affordable, allowing more people to experience the world of art and creativity.” Tickets for the exhibition are available at Rs 1,099 for Monday to Friday, and Rs 1,499 over the weekends. The entire collection can be experienced in one hour. Earlier, the exhibition was held in Delhi and Mumbai.

