Youth drowns in Arasinagundi Falls near Kollur

By Express News Service

UDUPI: In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old youth from Bhadravati, Shivamogga district drowned in Arasinagundi Falls in Kollur police station limits here on Sunday evening. His body was not traced till 11.30 am on Monday.

Sharath Kumar, the victim, along with his friend- Gururaj had arrived in Kollur and trekked for about six km before reaching the falls. Sources said that the falls are slippery and trekking was not allowed during this time. Forest department officials do not give permission for trekking here during the rainy season. But the duo had moved ahead without permission.

In the video of the incident, which has gone viral, Sharath is seen standing on a rock, while he slips and drowns. Family members of Sharath arrived in Kollur on Monday. Diving Expert Eshwar Malpe from Malpe went to the spot to assist fire and emergency services department staff in tracing the body. Kollur police have registered a case.

