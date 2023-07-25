Home States Karnataka

C T Ravi to be state BJP president, Patil Yatnal Opposition leader?

Two names are clearly emerging -- general secretary C T Ravi as party president and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal as Opposition leader.

Published: 25th July 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 08:14 AM

CT Ravi

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi. (File Photo | ANI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The BJP is holding a series of meetings to firm up the state leadership. BJP National General Secretary (Organising) B L Santhosh has arrived from New Delhi and is participating in the meetings to select a new state unit leader and a legislature party leader.

Two names are clearly emerging -- general secretary C T Ravi as party president and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal as Opposition leader. This also means that the party is opting for its tried and tested caste combination -- Vokkaliga for state president and Lingayat for Opposition leader. 

The Karnataka BJP has been virtually leaderless, and the party has been functioning without a leader in the assembly. The state president was due to be changed, especially with Nalin Kumar Kateel now a shadow of himself, post the election loss. Santhosh’s entry to finalise the leadership adds a new dimension to the search.

