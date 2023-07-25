Chief Minister Siddaramaiah: Those opposing Anna Bhagya are anti-social

Home States Karnataka

He said the guarantees were conceptualised on the basis of Universal Basic Income (UBI) which many forward countries are executing.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday slammed Opposition parties, saying they are continuing to spread propaganda against the five guarantees that the Congress government has been rolling out. “Those who oppose the Anna Bhagya scheme are anti-social. Those who have their stomach full don't have concern for the working class,” he said after inaugurating a Press Day programme in Bengaluru. 

He said the guarantees were conceptualised on the basis of Universal Basic Income (UBI) which many forward countries are executing. “The country’s economy will grow only if there is money in people’s pockets. This is why our government has given programmes that put money in the pockets of working people. The BJP’s attitude against this is anti-social. Therefore, those in the journalism profession should ensure that pro-poor and pro-people projects reach the people,” he suggested.

Sale deed for PCB
Siddaramaiah clarified that the Congress government cannot get the sale deed of the existing land done in favour of the Press Club of Bengaluru (PCB) since it has been a property of the Karnataka Government Insurance Department. “The high court will also raise objection against giving land to PCB through a sale deed,” he said. 

