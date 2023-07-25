Home States Karnataka

Death threats issued to 6 Karnataka HC judges, including 2 ex-judges, PRO

The accused sent the threat message to the WhatsApp number of the High Court PRO, K Muralidhar, around 7 pm on July 12.

Published: 25th July 2023

Karnataka High Court

Representational image of Karnataka High Court. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central CEN Crime Police have launched a manhunt for an accused who has allegedly sent death threats to six judges of the Karnataka High Court, including two former judges and the Public Relation Officer.

The accused sent the threat message to the WhatsApp number of the High Court PRO, K Muralidhar, around 7 pm on July 12. It is Muralidhar’s official number provided by the High Court. An FIR was registered by the Central CEN Crime Police on July 14. The complaint has been registered against an unknown person for demanding Rs 50 lakh and issuing death threats.

According to the FIR (Crime Number 0561/2023), the PRO received a WhatsApp message stating that Rs 50 lakh should be deposited into a bank account of ABL Allied Bank Ltd in Pakistan. The message was sent from the number +1929237-1677.

“The names of judges mentioned in the FIR copy are Mohammad Nawaz, HT Narendra Prasad, Ashok G Nijagannavar, HP Sandesh, K Natarajan and B Veerappa. The accused in the message has threatened to kill the six judges including the complainant through a ‘Dubai Gang’ if the amount is not deposited.

The threat messages are sent in Hindi, Urdu and English languages. The accused has also mentioned five mobile phone numbers along with the threat messages stating ‘Yah Indian Hamare aapke Shooter Hain’,” according to the complaint filed by the PRO.

Ashok G Nijagannavar and B Veerappa are former judges.

