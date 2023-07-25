Home States Karnataka

Earthquake of 2.4 magnitude hits Vijayapura district of Karnataka

The earthquake occurred at 09:55 AM, epicentred at 2.9 kms south east of Managuli in Basavana Bagewadi Taluk.

Published: 25th July 2023 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Manila_Earthquake

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: An earthquake of 2.4 magnitude struck Vijayapura district on Tuesday, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said.

The earthquake occurred at 09:55 AM, epicentred at 2.9 kms south east of Managuli in Basavana Bagewadi Taluk, it said in a statement.

As per the 'Seismic Intensity map' of the earthquake from the epicentre, the intensity observed is very low and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 15-20 kms from the epicentre.

"This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity observed is very low, though there might be local vibrations felt. The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Tectonic map. The community need not panic as the magnitude & intensity observed are very low," KSNDMC said in the statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayapura earthquake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp