'Fulfil Rahul’s promise': Ballari jeans companies to Karnataka govt

Rahul had promised a Rs 5,000 crore special package to help the industry and to develop Ballari district into a hub of jeans industries in the country.

Published: 25th July 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Representational image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo| PTI)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI:  Owners of Ballari jeans manufacturing units are unhappy with the state government over not implementing a promise made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while campaigning for the Assembly elections.

Rahul had promised a Rs 5,000 crore special package to help the industry and to develop Ballari district into a hub of jeans industries in the country. The video of Rahul’s promise is now going viral. 

The industrialists are unhappy that even several weeks after assuming office, the Siddramaiah government has not honoured Rahul’s promise and has not made any mention of it in the budget. They also pointed out that no funds have been reserved in the budget to develop a jeans textile park.

Rahul had said the decision on allocating the funds will be taken at the first cabinet meeting of the Congress government. One of the owners, Pollux Mallikarjun, said, “We had hoped that when one of the national leaders made the promise, it would be honoured. But nothing has been done.”

