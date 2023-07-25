Heavy rain: Karnataka on high alert for a week: Krishna Byre Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With heavy rain in several parts of Karnataka, the Revenue Department is constantly monitoring the situation in coordination with the district administrations. Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that they have to be on high alert for the next week and take precautionary measures.

Speaking to media persons after holding a meeting with the senior officers to review the situation, the minister said monsoon will intensify in Bidar, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, and other districts. Most of these districts received more than normal rainfall in July.

The department is in touch with the respective deputy commissioners to take precautionary measures, he added. In the last week, North Interior Karnataka received around 120% more than normal rainfall. Kalaburagi received 300% more and Yadgir 160% more, he said. Districts around Bengaluru received less rain. The overall rain deficit has reduced to around 14% from around 55% at the end of June.

In the last week, 27 people have died due to heavy rains and lightning. The reservoirs had just around 23% storage a week back and now it has increased to 40% as of Sunday and it is likely to increase to around 50 % by the end of Monday. In the last seven days, storage in reservoirs increased by 144tmcft, and Sunday alone it went up by 40 tmcft.

Gowda said CM Siddaramaiah will write to the Centre about relaxing norms for declaring drought. As per the Central norms, 60% deficit and no rains for three weeks is a requirement for declaring drought, he said and added that needs to be changed according to the requirements in the states and changed to 25% deficit.

Meanwhile, the CM is holding is a video conference with the deputy commissioners and ZP CEOs on Wednesday evening to review the situation.

