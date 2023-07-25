Jungle Lodges and Resorts to offer special packages to senior citizens, students

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR), which runs prime properties in the midst of sanctuaries and forest reserves and caters to the elite tourist, is looking to shore up revenue in a post-pandemic world. JLR charges exorbitant tariffs for its camps, lodges and resorts, which keeps the common tourist away.

Now, facing a revenue loss due to dropping occupancy rate, JLR has decided to offer special packages to senior citizens and students. The idea was mooted by Tourism Minister H K Patil, at a meeting with JLR authorities at Lalitha Mahal Palace in Mysuru on Monday, where Additional Chief Secretary Kapil Mohan, Tourism Director V Ram Prasath Manohar and JLR Managing Director Manoj Kumar were present.

Briefing the minister on the performance of JLR, which maintains 25 resorts and six jungle camps across the state, officials said that during the Covid pandemic, occupancy rate had touched 47 per cent and revenue for 2020-21 was just Rs 61 crore. To improve occupancy and revenue, Patil directed the authorities to offer special packages to senior citizens and students.

“Forests are our national treasure and should be utilised in the right way. But due to high prices, people are not booking JLR rooms. So senior citizens and students will be given a discount in tariff. It will also give people the opportunity to learn more about nature. I have given an occupancy target of 75 per cent and revenue target of Rs 111 crore for 2023-24. JLR facilities must reach all the people,” he said.

