Karnataka plans helpdesk for tourists

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Tourism Department has decided to set up a helpdesk with a dedicated helpline to provide adequate information on various tourist destinations to the public. While officials aim to set up the desk in six months as it was a budget announcement made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, avid travellers and experts say that the time is now ripe for such a facility in the backdrop of heavy rains lashing the state and several tourist spots, including waterfalls, being out of bounds for tourists.

The State Government has said in the past that it will prepare a list of waterfalls in Karnataka and certify their safety. The government was also to create a calendar of the waterfalls — listing when one should visit them and where they are located. But now it is seen that most of the waterfalls are banned for the public during the monsoon, citing safety as a reason.

Instead, the government, the Tourism Department and various stakeholders should create sufficient infrastructure and provide details of waterfalls for tourists to enjoy during the monsoon. Tourists add that due to improper management and many being out of bounds, there is a huge rush at only a few waterfalls such as Jog Falls and Gaganachukki-Barachukki, where now thrust is being given to civil works, spoiling the serene locations. This shows there is a lack of foresight and planning, an expert said.

A stakeholder, working with the government, said that the government is keen on showcasing the state’s tourist destinations on a global platform. “Even the back-end work and support which the sector needs should be world-class. Many tourists are keen on monsoon treks and heritage walks... but there are no proper channels or facilities to guide them,” the stakeholder added.

Ram Prasath Manohar, Director of the Tourism Department, told TNIE that setting up the helpdesk and control room is a budget announcement and will take six months. This will give detailed information of the destination, the safety aspects, the facilities and all other related information a tourist would want to know.

On a few waterfalls remaining out of bounds for tourists during the monsoon, Manohar said the respective district administrations were taking a call in this regard based on the safety aspects.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Tourism Department has decided to set up a helpdesk with a dedicated helpline to provide adequate information on various tourist destinations to the public. While officials aim to set up the desk in six months as it was a budget announcement made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, avid travellers and experts say that the time is now ripe for such a facility in the backdrop of heavy rains lashing the state and several tourist spots, including waterfalls, being out of bounds for tourists. The State Government has said in the past that it will prepare a list of waterfalls in Karnataka and certify their safety. The government was also to create a calendar of the waterfalls — listing when one should visit them and where they are located. But now it is seen that most of the waterfalls are banned for the public during the monsoon, citing safety as a reason. Instead, the government, the Tourism Department and various stakeholders should create sufficient infrastructure and provide details of waterfalls for tourists to enjoy during the monsoon. Tourists add that due to improper management and many being out of bounds, there is a huge rush at only a few waterfalls such as Jog Falls and Gaganachukki-Barachukki, where now thrust is being given to civil works, spoiling the serene locations. This shows there is a lack of foresight and planning, an expert said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A stakeholder, working with the government, said that the government is keen on showcasing the state’s tourist destinations on a global platform. “Even the back-end work and support which the sector needs should be world-class. Many tourists are keen on monsoon treks and heritage walks... but there are no proper channels or facilities to guide them,” the stakeholder added. Ram Prasath Manohar, Director of the Tourism Department, told TNIE that setting up the helpdesk and control room is a budget announcement and will take six months. This will give detailed information of the destination, the safety aspects, the facilities and all other related information a tourist would want to know. On a few waterfalls remaining out of bounds for tourists during the monsoon, Manohar said the respective district administrations were taking a call in this regard based on the safety aspects.