Ministry wants Bengaluru suburban rail to touch neighbouring districts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited K-RIDE has prepared a new proposal to extend the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) by 452 km, touching nearby districts and towns. It has now sought the approval of the Railway Ministry to conduct a pre-feasibility study.

Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil’s office, in a release, stated on Monday that with the new extension under Phase 2, the rail project will reach Kolar, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Bangarapet, Gauribidanur and even Hosur.

The extension will be from Devanahalli to Kolar along Corridor 1 which is 107 km, Chikkabanavara to Tumkur via Dabaspet along Corridor 2 which is 55 km, Kengeri to Mysuru Corridor 3 which is 125 km, Whitefield to Bangarpete along Corridor 3 which is 45 km, Heelalige to Hosur along Corridor 4 which is 23 km and Rajanukunte to Gauribidhanuru via Doddaballapura along Corridor 4 which is 52 km. It also proposes a new ‘Corridor 2A’ from Chikkabanavara to Magadi (45 km).

The existing project of BSRP has four corridors covering a length of 148.17 km. It comprises KSR Bengaluru City to Devanahalli (Corridor 1 - 41.4 km), Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara (Corridor 2 - 25.01 km), Kengeri to Whitefield (Corridor 3 - 25.01 km) and Heelalige to Rajanukunte (Corridor 4 - 46.25 km).

Patil had advised K-RIDE officials to prepare a revised proposal extending the BSRP to include the above-mentioned places during a BSRP review meeting last month, the release stated. This, according to the minister, would facilitate hassle-free commutes for people and enable industrial development,

While seeking approval of the Railway Ministry, it has been mentioned that the commissioner, Directorate of Urban Land Transport had also suggested K-RIDE to consider extending the current BSRP network from Heelalige to Chandapura, Kengeri to Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, Challaghatta and further. It has also been suggested to K-RIDE to start preparing a detailed project report for extending suburban rail to satellite towns.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited K-RIDE has prepared a new proposal to extend the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) by 452 km, touching nearby districts and towns. It has now sought the approval of the Railway Ministry to conduct a pre-feasibility study. Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil’s office, in a release, stated on Monday that with the new extension under Phase 2, the rail project will reach Kolar, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Bangarapet, Gauribidanur and even Hosur. The extension will be from Devanahalli to Kolar along Corridor 1 which is 107 km, Chikkabanavara to Tumkur via Dabaspet along Corridor 2 which is 55 km, Kengeri to Mysuru Corridor 3 which is 125 km, Whitefield to Bangarpete along Corridor 3 which is 45 km, Heelalige to Hosur along Corridor 4 which is 23 km and Rajanukunte to Gauribidhanuru via Doddaballapura along Corridor 4 which is 52 km. It also proposes a new ‘Corridor 2A’ from Chikkabanavara to Magadi (45 km).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The existing project of BSRP has four corridors covering a length of 148.17 km. It comprises KSR Bengaluru City to Devanahalli (Corridor 1 - 41.4 km), Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara (Corridor 2 - 25.01 km), Kengeri to Whitefield (Corridor 3 - 25.01 km) and Heelalige to Rajanukunte (Corridor 4 - 46.25 km). Patil had advised K-RIDE officials to prepare a revised proposal extending the BSRP to include the above-mentioned places during a BSRP review meeting last month, the release stated. This, according to the minister, would facilitate hassle-free commutes for people and enable industrial development, While seeking approval of the Railway Ministry, it has been mentioned that the commissioner, Directorate of Urban Land Transport had also suggested K-RIDE to consider extending the current BSRP network from Heelalige to Chandapura, Kengeri to Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, Challaghatta and further. It has also been suggested to K-RIDE to start preparing a detailed project report for extending suburban rail to satellite towns.