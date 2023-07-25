Home States Karnataka

Ministry wants Bengaluru suburban rail to touch neighbouring districts

It has now sought the approval of the Railway Ministry to conduct a pre-feasibility study.

Published: 25th July 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited K-RIDE has prepared a new proposal to extend the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) by 452 km, touching nearby districts and towns. It has now sought the approval of the Railway Ministry to conduct a pre-feasibility study.

Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil’s office, in a release, stated on Monday that with the new extension under Phase 2, the rail project will reach Kolar, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Bangarapet, Gauribidanur and even Hosur.

The extension will be from Devanahalli to Kolar along Corridor 1 which is 107 km, Chikkabanavara to Tumkur via Dabaspet along Corridor 2 which is 55 km, Kengeri to Mysuru Corridor 3 which is 125 km, Whitefield to Bangarpete along Corridor 3 which is 45 km, Heelalige to Hosur along Corridor 4 which is 23 km and Rajanukunte to Gauribidhanuru via Doddaballapura along Corridor 4 which is 52 km. It also proposes a new ‘Corridor 2A’ from Chikkabanavara to Magadi (45 km).

The existing project of BSRP has four corridors covering a length of 148.17 km. It comprises KSR Bengaluru City to Devanahalli (Corridor 1 - 41.4 km), Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara (Corridor 2 - 25.01 km), Kengeri to Whitefield (Corridor 3 - 25.01 km) and Heelalige to Rajanukunte (Corridor 4 - 46.25 km).

Patil had advised K-RIDE officials to prepare a revised proposal extending the BSRP to include the above-mentioned places during a BSRP review meeting last month, the release stated. This, according to the minister, would facilitate hassle-free commutes for people and enable industrial development,
While seeking approval of the Railway Ministry, it has been mentioned that the commissioner, Directorate of Urban Land Transport had also suggested K-RIDE to consider extending the current BSRP network from Heelalige to Chandapura, Kengeri to Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, Challaghatta and further. It has also been suggested to K-RIDE to start preparing a detailed project report for extending suburban rail to satellite towns.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K-RIDE Railway Ministry Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp