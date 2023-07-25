Monsoon pounds misery on Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The southwest monsoon, after a delayed onset and a sluggish beginning, is active across Karnataka with heavy rains lashing most of the districts throwing normal life out of gear. Heavy rain pounded the coastal districts of Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada. As a precautionary measure, the districts administrations of Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada have declared holiday for schools and colleges on July 25 as the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) till 8.30 am on Tuesday along the coastal.

Water levels rose significantly in the Nethravathi and Kumaradhara rivers. A a major landslip at Harihara-Inekidu affected vehicular traffic and traffic on Subrahmanya-Panja road was banned following a rise in water level in the Kumaradhara river. The Mangaluru-Madikeri highway too was flooded near Mani. Arecanut plantations in Sullia, Kadaba, Puttur and Bantwal taluks were inundated and 10 people were shifted to relief centres.

Rain continued to lash Kodagu disrupting normal life. Minor landslides, severe damage to power lines and floods have been reported across the district. Minor landslides disrupted commute across the district even as the NH275 was shut for nearly two hours following a landslip. The road connecting to Bhagamandala has been flooded owing to the swelling Cauvery river. While rafts have been readied at the temple town, pedestrians used the under-construction flyover to move in and out of the town. Tourists visiting Talacauvery were stranded at Bhagamandala.

Crest gates of the Harangi Reservoir were opened to let out over 25,000 cusecs of water on Sunday. However, this resulted in flooding of low-lying areas across Kushalnagar. Outflow from the reservoir was later reduced to 8000 cusecs and was increased to 27,180 cusecs by 8 pm on Monday. Meanwhile, the inflow into Hemavathi reservoir near Gorur was 23,500 cusecs and the water level stood at 2,903.05 ft as against the maximum level of 2,922 ft.

Meanwhile, the Tunga river is flowing above the danger mark near the Sharadamba temple in Sringeri. Gandhi Maidan on the bank of the river where vehicles are parked is now flooded. Connectivity was cut off between Horanadu and Kalasa. A short circuit led to a fire as wires fell into the Bhadra river near Hebbale bridge.

M’rashtra releases water, Belagavi flooded

Most of the low-lying bridges across the Krishna river along the state’s border with Maharashtra remain submerged as rain continued to lash the region for the past few days. According to sources, the Maharashtra government released 1.14 lakh cusecs of water from its Koyna dam.

Meanwhile, the Belagavi district administration has taken several measures to face the possible floods in several areas surrounding the Krishna river in Chikkodi, Athani and Raibag taluks. Senior officials have been visiting all the flood-prone areas to initiate precautionary measures. On Tuesday, District Minister Satish Jarkiholi will be visiting several areas along the border to take stock of the situation.

