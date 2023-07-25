Post meeting with minister Ramalinga Reddy, private transporters put off bandh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following an assurance from Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy that their grievances will be addressed, the operators of private buses, autos and cabs, under the aegis of the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Unions, called off their Bengaluru bandh call. The federation had called for a bandh on July 27, citing that the revenues from private buses, autos and cabs have dwindled after the launch of the Shakti scheme that offers free travel to women passengers in Karnataka.

Addressing reporters after a day-long meeting with representatives of 35 private transport associations, Reddy said, “Private transport union representatives have listed out their problems. They said that there is a dip in their revenue after the roll-out of the Shakti scheme. Other issues listed are rolling back hike in the lifetime tax of commercial goods vehicles, insurance for auto drivers, welfare board for drivers, fixing uniform meters for all vehicles, imposing a ban on bike taxis and taking action against app-based aggregators who are fleecing customers.

While members of the bus operator unions have urged that they too are reimbursed for the women travelling in private buses, autos have demanded compensation.” Reddy said he will direct transport officials to gauge the amount of the loss to private transporters due to Shakti, and also take legal steps to impose a ban on bike taxis and regulate app-based aggregators as they have got a stay from court.

Nataraj Sharma, from the federation, said, “We have temporarily called off our bandh based on the assurance by the transport minister that he will address our issues and fix a meeting with CM Siddaramaiah in August.”

