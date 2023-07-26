Agriculture, irrigation, education neglected in Karnataka Budget: Basavaraj Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai By

Express News Service

Even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is claiming to have tabled the budget for a record number of times, the budget is bereft of any initiatives to propel the growth of Karnataka. Instead, the budget has all the ingredients to reverse the state’s growth heralded by the previous BJP government. In his attempt to provide funds for the “Guarantee” schemes, the chief minister has not made any provisions for the crucial government departments. He has not even earmarked funds for the development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

No priority for agriculture

This year’s budget lacks focus on agriculture and instead adopts an anti-farmer policy. The BJP government had earmarked a whopping Rs 9,456 crore for agriculture which has been reduced to Rs 5,860 crore by the Siddaramaiah government. The budget has dropped popular and pro-people programmes such as Raitha Vidya Nidhi, Raitha Shakti and Bhoo Siri Schemes, all launched by the BJP government. More importantly, the Rs 180-crore Jeevan Jyothi insurance scheme, which benefits 56 lakh small farmers, has also been dropped by the Congress government.

It is significant to note that as many as 4,247 farmers ended their lives when Siddaramaiah was the chief minister during 2013-18.

Raw deal for water resource department

The Siddaramaiah government has meted out a raw deal for the Water Resources Department by reducing the grants by about Rs 3,500 crore. The BJP government had provided Rs. 1,700 crore to the Water Resources Department under SC-PTSP scheme. The Congress government has earmarked only Rs 100 crore for this purpose this year. While Rs 960 crore has been provided to the Yettinahole project, no priority is accorded to the UKP. The grants for the Upper Bhadra Project have been reduced.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar himself admitted in the Legislative Council that no funds are available for acquiring lands for the Upper Krishna Project.

Education neglected

The chief minister has dealt a deadly blow to the crucial education sector by reducing the grants. While BJP had declared to provide 1,000 new buses for schoolchildren, the Congress government has dropped this idea. The BJP government had also announced free education for all children up to degree.

No provision is made for the construction of new classrooms. The Bommai government had reserved Rs 250 crore for the construction of toilets in schools and now it is brought under NREGA. As a result, no progress can be achieved on this front.

The decision to do away with the National Education Policy is suicidal for the future of state. Five engineering colleges which were upgraded as IIT will lose their prestigious status. This will cause huge injustice to students.

Stree Samarthya Yojane and Sanjeevini Yojnane meant for the benefit of women and child welfare have been dropped. While it was claimed that Gruha Lakshmi, one of the guarantees of the Congress government requires Rs 30,000 crore, the budget makes provision only for Rs 24,000 crore, raising doubts about the government’s commitment to implement its promise.

The BJP government had earmarked Rs 5,000 crore to Kalyana Karnataka. Given the increased budget size, at least Rs. 7,000 crore should have been earmarked for the development of the region. Given the Congress track record, the funds earmarked for development have never been used.

The budget does not make any reference to the Kittur Karnataka Development Board proposed by the Bommai government.

While Karnataka tops the country in implementation of NREGA, the Siddaramaiah government has cut down the grants to the RDPR department from Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 18,000 crore. There has been a reduction in the funds earmarked for Grama Panchayats, which stands testimony to the state government’s neglect of rural areas.

SCP-TSP money diverted to guarantee schemes

The state government itself has admitted that it needs Rs 57,000 crore for implementing the five guarantees. However, the government is now struggling to get funds for these freebies, despite hiking excise duty and other taxes. Now, the government is taking the illegal route to fund its guarantees. More than Rs 13,000 crore reserved under SCP-TSP project in various departments has been diverted to implement guarantees. This amounts to a huge injustice for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

(The author is former chief minister of Karnataka and senior leader of BJP)

