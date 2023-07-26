Congress MLAs unhappy? Karnataka CM downplays such claims

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/HUBBALLI : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday downplayed claims that some Congress MLAs are unhappy with his cabinet ministers for not providing adequate funds for development works in their constituencies. Addressing reporters at Hubballi, Siddaramaiah said if Congress MLAs have problems, they could discuss them at the legislative party meeting to be held on Thursday.

While a fake letter on Congress MLA BR Patil’s letterhead, which stated that many MLAs are unhappy with the ministers for not providing funds for various development works, created a flutter in political circles, nearly 30 MLAs have written to the CM urging him to convene a meeting of CLP.

Siddaramaiah said the MLAs requested him to hold a meeting, but it was deferred in the wake of the proposed meeting of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi with them. However, it did not happen. Debunking claims, the CM said, “No MLA has complained against any minister.”

Meanwhile, Patil said the alleged letter is fake and he would ask the police to take action against those responsible for it.

Koppal MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy said that they have written to the CM to hold a meeting of CLP to discuss the need for better coordination between MLAs and ministers. Rayareddy, however, said they have nothing to do with the fake letter.

Meanwhile, the BJP tweeted, “Angered by the transfer racket and frequent interference in administration, 30 Congress MLAs have turned against 20 ministers and filed a complaint seeking CM’s intervention. Within two months of coming to power, the Siddaramaiah government is facing a no-confidence motion from their legislators.”

