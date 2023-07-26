Home States Karnataka

Flood alert declared in Kodagu district

The water level is rising fast across Bethri and Balamuri regions.

By Express News Service

MADIKERI : Heavy rain continued to pound several parts of Kodagu on Tuesday, forcing authorities to issue a flood alert across the district, including low-lying areas across Kushalnagar, Bhagamandala and Karadigodu. Rafts have been kept ready for emergency use in flood-affected zones.

The water level at Bhagamandala increased and a flood warning was issued in the temple town. A relief centre has been opened at Siddapura, but several residents have refused to shift. Low-lying areas across the Kushalnagar belt are flooded, following increased outflows of 20,000 cusecs from the Harangi dam. Kottamudi village in Udupi district has been completely cut off from the outside world.

The water level is rising fast across Bethri and Balamuri regions. The Bethri Bridge is likely to be cut off if heavy rain continues to lash the catchment areas.

Boat facilities have been extended at Benguru village limits in Madikeri taluk after flooding of the village roads from River Cauvery. The fire department staff will manage the boat facility in case of emergencies. The residents staying in the landslide-prone area of Tora village - that had recorded massive landslides during the 2018 monsoon - have been cautioned to shift to safer areas.

