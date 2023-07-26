JDS to go it alone in Lok Sabha polls: HD Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday said Janata Dal (Secular) will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls independently and not join hands with any party. “The JDS will fight the Lok Sabha elections on its own, no matter how many seats we will win,” Gowda told reporters in Bengaluru. Gowda said that at an appropriate time, the party will decide what is good for a stable government.

His statement assumes significance as the JDS and BJP joined hands to fight the Congress government in the state within the Assembly and outside of it, and there was speculations about the regional party moving closer to BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The former PM, however, said they will field the candidates wherever the party has a good base and after consulting with local leaders. “We will save the party and further strengthen it,” he said. All MLAs, MLCs, and leaders will work together, he added.

Asked about BJP and JDS working together, the former PM said BJP is the principal opposition party and the JDS is also an opposition party in the Assembly and Council. Both of them take a similar stand on many issues and it is not correct to draw inference. It was the same when Congress and JDS were in opposition when BJP was in power, he said.

Taking potshots at Congress leaders who criticise the JDS for joining hands with the BJP in the past, the former PM said even Ramakrishna Hegde had become Commerce Minister in the NDA government and Siddaramaiah was the president of Kannada Watchdog Committee (Kannada Kavalu Samiti) in the first non-Congress government formed the state by Janata Party with the support of BJP in 1983. “Some people only talk about Kumaraswamy joining hands with BJP,” he said.

BJP state president and opposition leader

On the Opposition Leader in the Assembly and appointment of a new state president by the BJP, the former PM hinted that there were discussions in BJP on appointing CT Ravi as the state party president and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal as Opposition leader. However, he said it is their internal party issue.

Opposition leaders’ meeting

The former PM claimed that some Congress leaders had threatened that they would stay away from the 26 parties’ opposition meeting that was held in Bengaluru, if he was invited to it. “One group in the Congres had threatened that they will not attend the meeting, if I am invited. Nitish Kumar is my friend,” he said, when asked about the reason for not being invited to the meeting. Gowda, however, did not name the local Congress leaders.

“(NCP leader) Sharad Pawar attended the meeting, But, what happened after that. They are going to support the NDA,” Gowda opined, referring to the developments in the NCP.

DKS ASSURES SITES TO FARMERS WHOSE LANDS WERE ACQUIRED FOR NICE PROJECT

DyCM DK Shivakumar said the government will take measures to give sites to farmers, whose lands were acquired for the NICE project. Farmers from Sompura, whose lands were acquired for the project, met the DyCM and informed him that their lands were acquired 23 years ago, but they have not got the sites as promised. They urged the DyCM to visit the village to resolve the issue. Responding to the farmers’ requests, Shivakumar said they will take measures to provide sites to farmers and also look into the

other issues.

BENGALURU: Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday said Janata Dal (Secular) will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls independently and not join hands with any party. “The JDS will fight the Lok Sabha elections on its own, no matter how many seats we will win,” Gowda told reporters in Bengaluru. Gowda said that at an appropriate time, the party will decide what is good for a stable government. His statement assumes significance as the JDS and BJP joined hands to fight the Congress government in the state within the Assembly and outside of it, and there was speculations about the regional party moving closer to BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The former PM, however, said they will field the candidates wherever the party has a good base and after consulting with local leaders. “We will save the party and further strengthen it,” he said. All MLAs, MLCs, and leaders will work together, he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Asked about BJP and JDS working together, the former PM said BJP is the principal opposition party and the JDS is also an opposition party in the Assembly and Council. Both of them take a similar stand on many issues and it is not correct to draw inference. It was the same when Congress and JDS were in opposition when BJP was in power, he said. Taking potshots at Congress leaders who criticise the JDS for joining hands with the BJP in the past, the former PM said even Ramakrishna Hegde had become Commerce Minister in the NDA government and Siddaramaiah was the president of Kannada Watchdog Committee (Kannada Kavalu Samiti) in the first non-Congress government formed the state by Janata Party with the support of BJP in 1983. “Some people only talk about Kumaraswamy joining hands with BJP,” he said. BJP state president and opposition leader On the Opposition Leader in the Assembly and appointment of a new state president by the BJP, the former PM hinted that there were discussions in BJP on appointing CT Ravi as the state party president and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal as Opposition leader. However, he said it is their internal party issue. Opposition leaders’ meeting The former PM claimed that some Congress leaders had threatened that they would stay away from the 26 parties’ opposition meeting that was held in Bengaluru, if he was invited to it. “One group in the Congres had threatened that they will not attend the meeting, if I am invited. Nitish Kumar is my friend,” he said, when asked about the reason for not being invited to the meeting. Gowda, however, did not name the local Congress leaders. “(NCP leader) Sharad Pawar attended the meeting, But, what happened after that. They are going to support the NDA,” Gowda opined, referring to the developments in the NCP. DKS ASSURES SITES TO FARMERS WHOSE LANDS WERE ACQUIRED FOR NICE PROJECT DyCM DK Shivakumar said the government will take measures to give sites to farmers, whose lands were acquired for the NICE project. Farmers from Sompura, whose lands were acquired for the project, met the DyCM and informed him that their lands were acquired 23 years ago, but they have not got the sites as promised. They urged the DyCM to visit the village to resolve the issue. Responding to the farmers’ requests, Shivakumar said they will take measures to provide sites to farmers and also look into the other issues.