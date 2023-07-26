Karnataka High Court asks its team to visit FSL, NIA office

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court asked its central project coordinator and his technical team to visit the Forensic Science Laboratory, Madiwala and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) office to inspect the CCTV footage and storage capacities at the two centres, where one of the accused in the murder of Praveen Nettaru in Mangaluru was interrogated.

A division bench of Justices Sreenivas Harish Kumar and G Basavaraja issued the direction after hearing a petition by Mohammed Shiyab from Dakshina Kannada, who is accused No. 1 in the case. He questioned the order on March 13, 2023 by the special court, rejecting his prayer to issue directions to provide CCTV footage about the alleged ill-treatment of Mohammed Jabir, accused No. 18, at the centres.

“If the footage dated November 6, 2022 at the office of FSL and from November 7, 2022, to November 14, 2022 at the office of NIA are still available, they may be collected or retrieved or copied to a portable device like pen-drive etc., and submit the same to the special court in a sealed cover for making use of the same, if necessary, at the appropriate stage, during the trial. If the footage is not available, a report to that effect shall be given to this court”, the court said.

The court, however, dismissed the writ petition as it relates to furnishing the call details recordings (CDRs) among NIA officials and the advocate.

Jabir, while giving his confession statement before the special court in February 2023, submitted that he was ill-treated by NIA officers, compelling him to give statements the way they wanted.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court asked its central project coordinator and his technical team to visit the Forensic Science Laboratory, Madiwala and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) office to inspect the CCTV footage and storage capacities at the two centres, where one of the accused in the murder of Praveen Nettaru in Mangaluru was interrogated. A division bench of Justices Sreenivas Harish Kumar and G Basavaraja issued the direction after hearing a petition by Mohammed Shiyab from Dakshina Kannada, who is accused No. 1 in the case. He questioned the order on March 13, 2023 by the special court, rejecting his prayer to issue directions to provide CCTV footage about the alleged ill-treatment of Mohammed Jabir, accused No. 18, at the centres. “If the footage dated November 6, 2022 at the office of FSL and from November 7, 2022, to November 14, 2022 at the office of NIA are still available, they may be collected or retrieved or copied to a portable device like pen-drive etc., and submit the same to the special court in a sealed cover for making use of the same, if necessary, at the appropriate stage, during the trial. If the footage is not available, a report to that effect shall be given to this court”, the court said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The court, however, dismissed the writ petition as it relates to furnishing the call details recordings (CDRs) among NIA officials and the advocate. Jabir, while giving his confession statement before the special court in February 2023, submitted that he was ill-treated by NIA officers, compelling him to give statements the way they wanted.