Other beneficiaries too under Gruha Jyothi scheme in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Farmers and electricity consumers who were earlier getting energy at subsidised rates under various schemes will be merged with those under Gruha Jyothi scheme. They need not register separately.

Energy officials said back-end staffers were working to merge the data of consumers covered under Kuteera Jyothi, Bhagya Jyothi and Amrutha Jyothi under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, for domestic consumption.

“If a consumer has registered, it is fine. But if not, even then it is ok. They will still be able to avail of Gruha Jyothi scheme, as the department has their RR Number and Aadhaar details. It will be merged and consumers will get up to 200 units of free power from August 1,” said an official.

This was being done as it was noted that consumers who were getting free power under various schemes were reducing power consumption even more so that they could avail of Kuteera, Amrutha and Bhagya Jyothi schemes, while others registering under Gruha Jyothi were getting to consume more power for no charge, he added.

Energy Minister KJ George on Tuesday said the government was doing this to increase coverage of the Gruha Jyothi scheme. However, IP sets and commercial supply of power to farmers will continue to be covered under various state government subsidy schemes. He said that all consumers will be getting the benefits of the scheme from the next billing cycle, and data is being merged in a technical manner.

