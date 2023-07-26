Siddaramaiah to hold meet with DCs as Karnataka faces flood & drought

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Siddaramaiah government has twin challenges now to tackle - flood and drought - in the state. While certain pockets of 14 districts have recorded deficit rainfall, parts of 13 districts are witnessing heavy to very heavy rainfall now.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold a video conference with deputy commissioners of all districts on Wednesday and discuss rain-related issues.

Though the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) stated that certain pockets of Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Ballari, Chikkaballapura and Vijayanagara faced rain deficit from June 1 to July 24 (south-west monsoon), parts of these districts are now witnessing heavy rain. However, certain areas of these districts have recorded deficit rainfall, making it tough for the government to handle the situation.

‘’The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of potential flash floods in parts of Coastal and North-Interior Karnataka. The state government has reviewed the situation in risk-prone areas and is well prepared to tackle rain-related emergencies,’’ Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted.

‘Rain deficit in June being compensated’

As per data, 13 districts have logged heavy rainfall. While red alert has been issued for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru, orange alert has been sounded for Belagavi, Kodagu and Shivamogga. Yellow alert has been issued for Bidar, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Ballari and Hassan.

An official from the Revenue Department said the situation is challenging. “Over 500 villages are facing a drinking water crisis and steps have been taken to tackle it. At the same time, a flood-like situation prevails in some districts,” he added.

Prof MB Rajegowda, former registrar of the University of Agricultural Sciences, said while the deficit has come down in South Interior Karnataka (1%) and Coastal Karnataka (5%), it is more in Malnad (25%). North Interior Karnataka received excess rain. The rain deficit in June is now being compensated and in the next few days, good showers are expected. Sowing could be done till August 1,” he added.



3 DIE IN RAIN-RELATED INCIDENTS IN STATE

Bengaluru: Three persons, including two children, died in rain-related incidents in the state in the past 24 hours. One-and-a-half-year-old Spoorthy died when the wall of her house collapsed on her at Kumbaluru village in Davanagere district. Bhagya Challamarad (3), who was rescued after her house collapsed at Malapur village in Haveri district two days ago, died in hospital on Tuesday. Basamma (35), wife of Basavaraj Balagar, died when the roof of her house collapsed on her at Biral (B) village of Jewargi taluk in Kalaburagi district on Monday evening.

