The rain that heaped death and destruction in Karnataka

As many as 34 houses have partially collapsed in Jewargi taluk due to rain in the last few days. According to available information, communication has been cut off in many parts of the district as the water is overflowing on the bridges in many villages. Constant vigil has been kept and villagers have been warned not to go near the banks of rivers and lakes, official sources said.

Meanwhile, several houses made from mud have collapsed in some rural areas in the last three days due to incessant rain lashing Gadag district. Many villagers are forced to shift to their relatives’ houses out of fear. Villages in Lakshmeshwar and Shirahatti taluks have many mud houses, with some already developing cracks.

Gadag deputy commissioner Vaishali M L has instructed officials to shift residents of mud houses to safer places. The continuous rainfall has disrupted normal life in the district. Some villagers are now covering the roofs of their houses with tarpaulins to stay safe.

In Vijayapura, heavy rain lashing the district since a week has claimed the life of a person, while four cattle heads perished and around 20 houses were damaged. According to the district administration, Shivamma Savalagi (60) died on Tuesday at Kannur village of the taluk when the roof of the house collapsed.

The officials said that the compensation would be given to the family of the deceased as per the government norms after completion of autopsy and other formalities.

Meanwhile, four cattle heads, two each in Indi and Sindgi have perished and 20 houses in various parts of the district have been damaged in the last one week due to rain, the official figures claim. Four houses in Indi, 7 in Almel, 8 in Sindgi and one house in Babaleshwar taluk were damaged.

A biker wades through flooded water in Dharwad

The rivers in Uttara Kannada are swelling due to heavy rainfall. Agriculture crops have been damaged as the rain has been pounding the district for the last three days. However, no major damage or loss of life has been reported.

“The sowing has just resumed. But with this rainfall, the crop will be under water. For the next couple of days, the crop won’t be affected, but if the water level continues to increase and the crop remains in water for more than a week, it will be harmful,” said Nataraja, Deputy Director, Department of Agriculture. The water level which increased in river Gangavalli has inundated several houses and villages like Bilihoyli and Honnebail have been flooded and the villagers have been shifted to rescue centres. Honnavar taluk has been the worst affected with even small rivulets flowing to their full capacity.

GIRL DIES IN WALL COLLAPSE, DC GIVES Rs 5L EX-GRATIA

Davanagere: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was crush­ed to death after a wall coll­a­p­sed on her at night due to heavy downpour in the district over the last five days. The victim, identified as Spoorthy, died on the spot. She was sleeping with her father Kenchappa and mother Lakshmi at their home in Kumbaluru. Malebennuru police have launched an investigation. A cheque of Rs 5 lakh was handed over to the family as compensation.

WOMAN DIES IN HOUSE COLLAPSE IN JEWARGI

Kalaburagi: A woman died in a house collapse at Biral (B) village of Jewargi taluk on Monday evening, official sources said here on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Basamma Basavaraj Balagar (35). As Biral (B) village has been receiving continuous rain for the past 4 days, the roof of the house of Basamma collapsed, killing her on the spot. Her 12-year-old elder daughter who was with her mother at the time of the incident escaped miracu­lously with minor injuries.

C’magaluru, S’mogga, D’gere inundated

Davanagere: Due to incessa­nt rain across Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Davanagere districts, the water level of Tungabhadra river is rising by the day. Several roads have been blocked and acres of agricultural lands are inundated.

Girl, rescued 2 days ago, dies in hospital

Hubballi: A three-year-old girl, who was rescued from the debris of a collapsed house at Malapur Village of Haveri district, died on Tuesday. The girl has been identified as Bhagya Challam­arad. She had sustained injuries when the incident happened two days ago.

