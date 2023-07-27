Home States Karnataka

Heavy rains: Twin landslides hit train services in Karnataka

Castle Rock region has been recording over 100 mm of rainfall over the last few days. 

Published: 27th July 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka rains (Photo | EPS / Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

KARWAR: Incessant rain has thrown life out of gear across Karnataka. Two landslides were reported from Castle Rock near Dudhsagar in Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday. While one occurred near the waterfalls, the other happened near the tunnel.  

A minor landslide was reported last week and was cleared immediately. In the wake of this, trains passing through this stretch have been diverted to various other routes. Castle Rock region has been recording over 100 mm of rainfall over the last few days. 

Emergency service personnel search for the
body of a woman in Chikkamagaluru

According to the South Western Railway (SWR), the landslide occurred between Castle Rock and Caranzol stations in the Braganza Ghat section of the Hubballi division. As a result, the services of several trains were either partially cancelled or terminated.

Man drowns in river, school shut in DK today

MANGALURU: A 32-year-old man drowned in the Nethravathi river at Kasba Bazar village on Tuesday. The deceased, Muzambil, was a resident of Halekote in Ullal taluk. Muzambil slipped and fell into the river.

He is survived by his wife and a one-year-old daughter. Rain related toll has risen to seven in Dakshina Kannada district currently. DK Dy Commiss­ioner Mullai Muhilan declared a holiday for schools in the district on Thursday. 

