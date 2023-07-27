Kadugolla custom: Baby living in tent falls sick, dies in Karnataka

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The baby girl, who along with her mother, was forced to live in a makeshift tent as part of an age-old custom of the Kadugolla community at Mallenahalli Gollarahatti near here, died on Sunday. As per the custom, the mother and newborn are kept away from the rest of the family and forced to live separately for almost three months. This is because the postpartum and menstruation period is considered “impure” by the community’s deity.

Vasantha and her baby girl have been living in a makeshift tent since July 14. The baby developed respiratory complications and was shifted to the district general hospital.

Even after the death of the baby, Vasantha was forced to live in the tent. “This age-old custom in the Kadugolla community could be stopped only through awareness and consultations. We managed to convince the family members to take the mother home during our visit on Wednesday. We will conduct awareness camps to stop such age-old customs,” Tahsildar Siddesh M told TNIE.

He led a team of officials to the hamlet and held deliberations with the members of the community. On June 22, Vasantha gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl. The baby boy died after delivery. Vasantha and the baby girl were treated as inpatients till July 14. After their discharge from the hospital, they were forced to live in a tent.

