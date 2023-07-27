Karnataka floods: CM to visit districts from next week to review situation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will start his tour of districts on Monday to review the flood situation and agricultural activities.

“Most probably, I will start my tour on Monday to Mangaluru, Udupi, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts,” he told reporters after holding a video conference on Wednesday with deputy commissioners and chief executive officers (CEOs) of zilla panchayats on the flood and drought situation in the state.

“Sixty-four people died between January 1 and July 25. These deaths, due to disasters, could have been avoided if the district administrations had been alert,” he said during the five-hour meeting.

He directed the officials of agriculture, rural development, revenue, police and other departments to work in tandem. He asked the DCs to spend grants available with them on emergency works.

“Take immediate action to complete emergency works. If you need more funds, send a proposal without any delay,” he told them.

Separate meeting on sea erosion soon, says CM

Siddaramaiah said district-level officials should stay put in their headquarters and monitor the rain and flood situation. “Don’t wait for the disasters to happen to shift people to safe places,” he added. He took the officials to task for not taking steps to repair anganwadi centres, school and hospital buildings

that are in a dilapidated state despite the government releasing funds for the same. “Such indifference and neglect will not be tolerated,” he warned them.

The Ghataprabha river in Bagalkot district is flowing above the danger mark posing a threat to bridges | Express

“There are many complaints from people that the houses built by the previous BJP government are not fit for occupation. Hence, precautionary measures should be taken,” he told the officials. Siddaramaiah lauded the Udupi district in-charge minister when she stated that the opening of war rooms in the district some time ago had helped in taking steps to tackle flash floods.

The CM said that a separate meeting on sea erosion will be held soon. A permanent solution has to be found to prevent sea erosion, he added. Referring to 12 bridges that have been submerged in Belgaum district, the CM said people living in flood-hit villages should be shifted to rehabilitation centres. There is no restriction on payment for work under SDRF and NDRF and also on taking up new works immediately, Siddaramaiah said. He directed the police to ensure that money lenders did not harass farmers.

Stating that sowing is now picking up with most districts receiving good rainfall, he asked the Agriculture Department to ensure adequate seeds, fertilizers and pesticides.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah on Tuesday night said that all efforts are being taken to ensure that problems stemming from the rains would be tackled. “To ensure safety, Deputy Commissioners have declared holidays for schools and colleges in the vulnerable regions and it is advised for all citizens to adhere to the instructions of local administration,” he said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, School Education Commissioner Cauvery BB said that the decision to declare a holiday to educational institutions is being made on the basis of rain severity in districts.

