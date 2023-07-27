Political storm over Karnataka government reviewing DJ Halli riot cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government’s decision to look into the request for the withdrawal of cases against those allegedly involved in violence in DJ Halli in Bengaluru, Hubballi and Shivamogga in April 2022 has kicked up a storm in the state. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has directed the Home Department principal secretary to look into Congress MLA Tanveer Sait’s request to withdraw cases and take appropriate action.

In a note to the principal secretary dated July 19, 2023, Parameshwara stated that Sait has submitted a memorandum that many innocent youth and students have been arrested in fake cases for the riots in DJ Halli-KJ Halli, Shivamogga, Hubballi and other places. These cases should be reviewed as per rule and withdrawn, Sait urged the home minister. Sait said he wrote the letter, asking for the release of innocent people. “I have not mentioned any religion,” he told reporters.

Parameshwara said the decision to withdraw the cases has to come from either the cabinet or the cabinet sub-committee.

The BJP slammed the move, saying the home minister is under pressure to withdraw the cases. BJP MLC Basanagouda Yatnal Patil tweeted, “Karnataka HC had termed the DJ Halli riots as an “Act of Terror’’ in which the rioters set the police station on fire, policemen were injured, a DCP’s vehicle was attacked and the then Congress Dalit MLA’s house was set on fire.

“In Hubli, they had attacked the temple & police station. In Shimoga, a mob attacked Hindu shops and killed innocent Hindu activists. Now Home Minister Parameshwara directs Secretary- Home to withdraw cases against these goons.” Terming the Congress government jihadi sarkara, BJP said Parameshwara seems to be holding a placard that reads that the government will clear the names of communal criminals from one community. “Is there anything more shameful than this? The letter proves that this government is playing to the tunes of Jihadists and PFI terrorists....,” BJP Karnataka tweeted.

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai said it was proved SDPI and PFI were behind the riots. Former minister Govind Karjol said, “Sait seeking that the government withdraw cases against those who participated in the DJ Halli riots is shocking. Although it was a Congress Dalit legislator’s house that was burnt, none of the Congressmen visited his house....”

