Special court discharges three accused held for Naxal activities in Karnataka

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Special Court discharged three accused including two suspected top leaders of state Naxal movement from a case registered against them for their alleged involvement in naxal activities and waging war against the state and the central government, as there were no materials to frame charges.

BG Krishnamurthy alias Bhaskar (35), accused No.3, of Chikkamagaluru District, Hosagadde Prabha alias Nethra (24), accused No.6, of Shivamogga District and Savithri alias Usha (18), accused No.10, of Chikkamagaluru District, who are now in rehabilitation centre and judicial custody, are discharged from the offences.

Judge Gangadhara CM said there is no grave suspicion about their involvement in any unlawful activity and therefore, this court cannot frame a charge against them for the offence under the provisions of the IPC and UAPA.

The court observed that except for the voluntary statement of Ramesh, accused No.1, the investigation officer has not collected any evidence to show that a meeting was held at Malappuram.

Even the IO could not produce any evidence to show the applicants and other absconded accused were involved in the conspiracy. They were booked for allegedly attending a meeting at Malappuram in Kerala in May 2016 to plan to carry out naxal activities in western ghats and to conspire to attack policemen in September later in the same year.

