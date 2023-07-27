Stalk rot disease haunts coffee estates across South Kodagu

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Several coffee estates across Kodagu are already facing the brunt of monsoons and changing weather patterns. The coffee plantations, especially in the South Kodagu region, are showing severe signs of stalk rot disease and the coffee growers are worried.

“The stalk rot disease usually affects the coffee plants during mid-monsoons – especially in August, when the rainfall gets heavy. However, the coffee stalks and coffee beans are rotting at the beginning of monsoons this year,” shared Devaiah, a grower in the Srimangala belt of South Kodagu.

Several crops across the coffee estates are affected by rotting disease and controlling the spread of the disease amidst the bad weather condition has become a herculean task to the growers. Amidst the increased loss of yield due to wildlife conflict, the spread of the rotting disease is adding more woes to the growers’ troubles.

While stalk rot disease is an age-old condition that has been affecting coffee plants – especially the Robusta variety of coffee– the cases of the disease spreading have increased invariably in the recent past. Changing weather patterns is concluded as one of the reasons for the increased spread of the disease, as George Daniel, DD of Chettalli Coffee Board explained, “Weather conditions play an important role in the spread of stalk rot disease. The soil will have increased moisture content during monsoons. When this moisture is exposed to even little sunlight, it gives a perfect ground for the mushrooming of anthracnose fungus – which causes the stalk rot disease.”

In South Kodagu, the rainfall has receded and the region is exposed to some sunlight, resulting in an increased number of estates recording stalk rot disease.

“At first, just one or two coffee cherries will start to rot. within a day, the entire plant gets affected. It is important that the affected parts of the plants are immediately cut off and buried under the soil to prevent further spread of the endemic,” added George. He analyzed that estates that have reported stalk rot in the previous years are more prone to the disease.

He suggests that the growers spray Opera Fungicide – One ml of the fungicide mixed with One liter of water – to curb the disease spread. “The mixture must be sprayed when rain takes a break,” he added. Further, it is important that growers carry out pre-preparations for monsoons as spraying 0.5% Bordeaux mixture would help curb the growth of fungus in monsoons.

“The Robusta variety of plants is highly affected by the disease. However, Arabica varieties too are prone to the disease. Sanitation work of the plantation including pruning of the crops, reduction of shade, proper lighting and air circulation plays an important role in preventing stalk rot disease in plantations,” he said.

Coffee berries begin to drop following infection from stalk rot disease.

