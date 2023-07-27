UCC unnecessary row created by Centre: CM Siddaramaiah

Home States Karnataka

Published: 27th July 2023

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government will not compromise on protecting the rights of Adivasis, tribals and minorities as prescribed in the Constitution. The CM made this assurance to a delegation of the Muslim Personal Law Board who met him on Wednesday and expressed apprehension over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The delegation claimed that UCC is a threat to Adivasis, tribals and minorities. They said the previous Law Commission had rejected the Union Government’s proposal, saying UCC was not feasible in a country 
as diverse as India.

Now, the Centre has asked the Law Commission to review the matter again, they said, adding that the board has sent a petition against the implementation of UCC to the Law Commission. 

Responding to the delegation, Siddaramaiah said the Karnataka government will not allow suppression of the rights of the Minorities. “The Union Government is creating unnecessary controversy ahead of the Lok Sabha elections,” the CM added.

The delegation also requested the State Government to protect waqf properties and clear encroachments. 
The delegation included former Rajya Sabha member K Rehman Khan, Housing and Minority Welfare Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, Legislative Council Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed, MLA Rizwan Arshad, Political Secretary to Chief Minister Nazir Ahmed, Maulana Syed Mustafa Rafai Nadvi, Maulana Syed Muhammad Tanveer Hashmi, Maulana Shabir Ahmad Hussaini Nadvi, Mufti Iftikhar, Ahmed Qasmi, among others.

