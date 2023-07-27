Voyeurism case: NCW member Khushbu reaches Udupi to investigate

By Express News Service

UDUPI: National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushbu Sundar reached Udupi

on Wednesday evening to conduct an investigation into the alleged voyeurism case reported in a paramedical college in the coastal town.

She told reporters that she will first meet the police late on Wednesday to gather details of the case and then meet the victims and the college management representatives on Thursday. ‘’There is a need for me to first understand the case fully and for that, I will be in Udupi for two days,” the BJP leader said.

“In Udupi. Investigations are on. Meeting the police now and getting first-hand reports. Different stories, different theories, different conclusions, fake what app forwards need to stop.

And to some idiots, I flew in from Delhi. Clear story of stupidity at its best. Just speak bcoz you want to be seen n heard. Desperation seems to be in your DNA (sic),” she tweeted.

