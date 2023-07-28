BJP protests, seeks CBI investigation into alleged voyeurism case in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Thursday staged protests in Bengaluru demanding that the State Government hand over the probe into the alleged voyeurism case in a Udupi college to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The BJP Yuva Morcha members tried to lay siege to Home Minister G Paraeshwara’s residence in Bengaluru.

The police, however, took them into custody. The Yuva Morcha members were protesting against the Home Minister’s remarks that it was a minor issue between friends that has been blown out of proportion and given political colour.

Speaking after taking part in a protest demonstration by BJP Mahila Morcha members, former minister and BJP MLA from Malleswaram Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said the case should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The Malpe police have registered an FIR against three girls studying at a paramedical college in Udupi.

The BJP leaders accused the police of delaying registering FIR and taking action. The BJP leader said there is an attempt to cover up the incident and the appeasement politics is the reason for it. Meanwhile, BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar said there is a need for a comprehensive probe into the case and the girls involved in it need to be arrested. There is an attempt to destroy evidence and put pressure on those who brought the incident to light, said BJP MLC Tejaswini Gowda.

