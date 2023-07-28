BJP-RSS will burn Manipur, entire country for power, says Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the Manipur issue and called him the PM of the RSS. He further alleged that the ideology of BJP and RSS was the reason for the Manipur unrest and they were unmoved by the incidents there as all they need is power.

Virtually addressing the gathering at Indian Youth Congress meet organised in Bengaluru, the former Wayanad MP asserted that the people of a country would expect the PM to visit the place and give confidence to the people when a region of the country is burning and at the least, they would expect the PM to say something. “But everyone is wondering why the PM is not going to Manipur. It is because he (Modi) does not think he is the PM of everyone as he is the PM of a select few like the RSS,” Rahul criticised, adding that he can guarantee that the PM was unmoved by the pain the people of Manipur are going through.

Continuing, the senior Congress leader charged the RSS and BJP with wanting only a select few to run the country, all wealth only with selected people, and complete control of all institutions. “They only want power and they will do anything for power. They will burn Manipur, they will burn the whole country

because all they want is power and nothing else. They don’t care about the pain and sorrow of the people,” Rahul said, accusing them of working on dividing India for centuries.

Referring to I.N.D.I.A, the alliance formed by the Opposition parties, Rahul said that the name had come out from their (opposition leaders) hearts but the PM started abusing it, without realising that he was “abusing the holy name of Hindustan”.

Rahul called upon Congress workers to stand not only with the people of Manipur but in all places where hatred is being spread. “If you do not have pain in your heart, then you cannot become a leader of the Congress. If Manipur is hurt and you are not hurt, if a woman is raped and you do not feel pain in your heart, then you cannot become a leader of the Congress,” he added.

