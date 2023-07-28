Camera trapped: Karnataka home to 435 tigers

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: The tiger estimation report released by the Karnataka Forest Department on Thursday shows a rise in tiger numbers assessed through the camera trap method.

However, the actual numbers will be known on Saturday (World Tiger Day) when the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) release the all-India tiger census report.

As per the department’s report, the number of tigers counted through camera traps in 2018 was 404, which has now increased to 435. The Nagarahole Tiger Reserve reported the highest number of 149 tigers, followed by Bandipur Tiger Reserve (143).

However, there has been a reduction in tiger numbers in BRT Tiger Reserve and MM Hills (A proposal to declare them as the sixth tiger reserve is pending before the state government). The Kali Tiger Reserve reported 19 tigers in 2023 compared to four in 2018.

The report shows that the number of camera trap images increased from 49,79,803 in 2018 to 66,86,450 in 2023. The number of camera trap locations also increased from 4,123 to 4,786 from 2018 to 2023, respectively.

‘Not a final census report’

Forest officials said this is not the final tiger census report. In 2018, Karnataka ranked second in all-India estimates with 524 big cats. Madhya Pradesh topped the list with 526.

“The figures released on Thursday of 435 tigers are not final. This means, these individuals for sure are housed in the state. NTCA’s estimation report, to be released on July 29, will give the actual figures. These 435 are camera trap images, the final report will be done after assessing sampling estimation, direct sighting and data collected through other methods. So, the numbers will increase,” Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Subhash Malkhade, told TNIE.

An official from MoEFCC said, “The number of camera trap images is the same. Our teams have also assessed the images. The final estimation figures will be different and they can be calculated based on the formula of 6% per annum growth.” The official said while Bandipur and Nagarahole have tigers beyond their holding capacity, areas in buffer zones and non-tiger habitats are also showing a rise in numbers. While it can be taken as a pat on the back, it also raises concerns over protection measures, prey base and habitat protection, he added.

Meanwhile, experts expressed their apprehension over the report. “The numbers do show an increase. But the area of tiger habitat has come down in Karnataka, especially in the Western Ghats. Also, the number of tiger habitats in Karnataka has come down. So, the final estimation might show a decline in numbers in Karnataka,” said retired PFFC BK Singh.

ELEPHANT CENSUS

The elephant census report of southern states will be out in 10 days. It is being prepared by forest officials of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa and Maharashtra along with IISc.

