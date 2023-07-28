FSL report awaited, pay no heed to rumours: Khushbu

By Express News Service

UDUPI: National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushbu Sundar on Thursday visited the paramedical college in Udupi where the alleged case of voyeurism was reported and conducted an inquiry that lasted for over 5 hours.

During the course of the probe, she spoke to the victims, their parents and the college staff. The Malpe police on Tuesday night registered an FIR against three girls for allegedly recording a video of their fellow students in the college washroom. “The police have seized the mobile phones of the three accused girls and sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory. We have to wait for the FSL report. Nothing can be revealed at the moment as the investigation has just begun,” Khushbu told reporters later.

NCW member Khushbu Sundar addre-sses

the media in Udupi on Thursday

Khushbu said that the commission needs some more time. “The incident concerns students and women... we have to wait patiently. We are supported by the police and the public. Do not expect us to arrive at a conclusion or let you know about the discussions and our move,” she added. She urged the public to stop coming to any conclusion and blindly believe rumours.

“Wait for authentic information from the police. I humbly urge everyone to behave as responsible citizens and not simply believe false videos doing the rounds on social media platforms,” she said, adding that she was here because a complaint was sent to NCW.

On Wednesday night, she had sought feedback from the Udupi Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police. She said her visit is not to paint a communal colour to the alleged incident, but to facilitate a fair and impartial police investigation.

“The police could not find any video clip in the three mobile phones handed over to them by the college management. Even after retrieving data for 40 hours, they could not gather any information about the alleged voyeurism, and the phones have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory. If the police delay the probe, NCW will take action,” she added.

