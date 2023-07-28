Home States Karnataka

FSL report awaited, pay no heed to rumours: Khushbu

On Wednesday night, she had sought feedback from the Udupi Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police.

Published: 28th July 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

BJP supporters protest outside the residence of Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara in Bengaluru on Thursday | Express

BJP supporters protest outside the residence of Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara in Bengaluru on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

UDUPI: National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushbu Sundar on Thursday visited the paramedical college in Udupi where the alleged case of voyeurism was reported and conducted an inquiry that lasted for over 5 hours. 

During the course of the probe, she spoke to the victims, their parents and the college staff. The Malpe police on Tuesday night registered an FIR against three girls for allegedly recording a video of their fellow students in the college washroom. “The police have seized the mobile phones of the three accused girls and sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory. We have to wait for the FSL report. Nothing can be revealed at the moment as the investigation has just begun,” Khushbu told reporters later. 

NCW member Khushbu Sundar addre-sses
the media in Udupi on Thursday 

Khushbu said that the commission needs some more time. “The incident concerns students and women... we have to wait patiently. We are supported by the police and the public. Do not expect us to arrive at a conclusion or let you know about the discussions and our move,” she added.  She urged the public to stop coming to any conclusion and blindly believe rumours.

“Wait for authentic information from the police. I humbly urge everyone to behave as responsible citizens and not simply believe false videos doing the rounds on social media platforms,” she said, adding that she was here because a complaint was sent to NCW. 

On Wednesday night, she had sought feedback from the Udupi Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police. She said her visit is not to paint a communal colour to the alleged incident, but to facilitate a fair and impartial police investigation.

“The police could not find any video clip in the three mobile phones handed over to them by the college management. Even after retrieving data for 40 hours, they could not gather any information about the alleged voyeurism, and the phones have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory. If the police delay the probe, NCW will take action,” she added.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Commission for Women Khushbu Sundar voyeurism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp