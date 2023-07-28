Home States Karnataka

ISRO conducts two more hot tests

The thrusters were operated in both continuous and pulse mode, in sync with the mission profile.

Chandrayaan-3

Representational image: ISRO's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully conducted two more hot tests for the ambitious Gaganyaan Mission, which is scheduled for launch in 2024. The tests were carried out on the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System (SMPS) at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri, Odisha, on Wednesday. These marked the second and third hot tests in the Service Module-System Demonstration model (SM-SDM) Phase 2 test series. 

The tests were designed and developed by the Liquid Propulsion System Centre (LPSC) in Bengaluru and Valiamala, Thiruvananthapuram. The first hot test was conducted on July 19, 2023.

The thrusters were operated in both continuous and pulse mode, in sync with the mission profile. “The initial hot test, which lasted for 723.6 seconds, focussed on demonstrating orbital module injection and calibration burn of 100 N-thrusters and Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) engines,” said the space agency.

 ISRO added that the burn was crucial to identify and isolate any non-operational engines that can be fixed. The scientists observed that LAM engines and reaction control system (RCS) thrusters performed as expected during the test. 

The second hot test, which lasted for 350 seconds, was aimed to demonstrate how the circularisation of the orbital module would happen to achieve the final orbit. 

