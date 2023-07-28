Karnataka panel to collect Rs 6K crore from errant quarry owners soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Thursday decided to constitute a cabinet sub-committee to collect Rs 6,105 crore by imposing a penalty on stone quarry owners who violated norms, besides collecting the royalty fee which they evaded for several years.

The cabinet also decided to constitute Karnataka State Road Regulatory and Development Authority (KSRRDA) under the chief minister to mobilise funds by implementing projects under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

HK Patil

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said that the Industries and Commerce Department’s cumulative audit revealed the royalty fee evasion by stone quarry owners and also encroachments of quarry areas by them.

“It will be a one-time settlement (OTS) for errant quarry owners. Penalties levied have not been recovered for eight years. This is expected to fetch more revenue to the government and the CM has been authorised to constitute the cabinet sub-committee to frame modalities,’’ he said.

This move is seen as an apparent attempt to augment funds for the smooth implementation of five guarantees promised by the state government. On the formation of KSRRDA under CM’s chairmanship under PWD, he said road projects will be implemented on priority, especially at industrial corridors, by attracting investments from private parties under the PPP model.

Cabinet nod to improve infra through NABARD funds at APMCs

CM Siddaramaiah arrives for the cabinet meeting on

Thursday | nagaraja gadekal

The cabinet decided to procure eggs at an estimated cost of Rs 297.19 crore, at not more than Rs 6 per egg, by calling tenders at the division level under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act 1999. Eggs will be given to 29 lakh beneficiaries, including pregnant women and lactating mothers and children aged upto six.

Relief for Kodavas

The cabinet decided to change “Kodagaru” in Category 3A to “Kodava” or “Kodavaru” following the Karnataka High Court’s order based on the recommendation of the Backward Classes Commission.

The cabinet decided to recommend to the governor to prorogue the Assembly and Council. The other decisions included Rs 130.3 crore to build roads and improve infrastructure through NABARD funds at APMCs, and appoint retired judge Rajashekar as Lokayukta Registrar (Enquiry) for a year on a contract basis. The cabinet approved 2011 batch gazetted probationary officer Dr HPS Mythri’s appeal to give KAS grade by creating a supernumerary post.

It also decided to set up a cabinet sub-committee to declare buffer zones in and around national parks and biodiversity parks as eco-sensitive zones, release 67 prisoners from central prisons across the state, to give administrative approval to set up Charaka Super Speciality Hospital on the premises of AB Vajpayee Medical College and Research Centre at a cost of Rs 22.70 crore, and to construct annexure building at Victoria nephro-urology department at a revised estimate of Rs 26 crore with Rs 8.5 crore from the government and Rs 17.5 from internal resources.

