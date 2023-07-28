Mekedatu: Karnataka to start survey soon

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The state government, which is keen on implementing its ambitious Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery, will soon conduct a survey to fix Karnataka’s boundaries and take a count of trees in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary.

The project aims at easing the drinking water shortage, generating hydel power and storing surplus water to meet the needs of Tamil Nadu. The government has deputed 29 deputy range forest officers from its wildlife sanctuaries to conduct the survey.

The Tamil Nadu government has strongly objected to the project stating that it would violate the decisions of the Supreme Court and the Cauvery Tribunal. It also stated that Karnataka has no right to construct a barrage across the Cauvery. However, the state government wants to complete the survey and assessment of ecological losses at the earliest.

The project is expected to submerge more than 4,000 acres of land. However, incessant rain in the region and release of water from KRS and Kabini reservoirs are delaying these preliminary works.

Karnataka has submitted a detailed project report to the Centre and has sought environmental clearance.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar, a resident of Hegannur near Mekedatu, said he will lose 10 acres of land for the project. Around 400 acres have been marked at Madiwala village. Sangama and Thandya colony will be submerged.

Stating that the government has promised to give alternative land, he demanded that the land losers also be given cash compensation as they would have to start farming afresh. Malathi Priya, Chief Conservator of Forests, Mysore Division, said 12 of the 29 officers deputed for the survey have reported to her.

MYSURU: The state government, which is keen on implementing its ambitious Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery, will soon conduct a survey to fix Karnataka’s boundaries and take a count of trees in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary. The project aims at easing the drinking water shortage, generating hydel power and storing surplus water to meet the needs of Tamil Nadu. The government has deputed 29 deputy range forest officers from its wildlife sanctuaries to conduct the survey. The Tamil Nadu government has strongly objected to the project stating that it would violate the decisions of the Supreme Court and the Cauvery Tribunal. It also stated that Karnataka has no right to construct a barrage across the Cauvery. However, the state government wants to complete the survey and assessment of ecological losses at the earliest. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The project is expected to submerge more than 4,000 acres of land. However, incessant rain in the region and release of water from KRS and Kabini reservoirs are delaying these preliminary works. Karnataka has submitted a detailed project report to the Centre and has sought environmental clearance. Meanwhile, Shivakumar, a resident of Hegannur near Mekedatu, said he will lose 10 acres of land for the project. Around 400 acres have been marked at Madiwala village. Sangama and Thandya colony will be submerged. Stating that the government has promised to give alternative land, he demanded that the land losers also be given cash compensation as they would have to start farming afresh. Malathi Priya, Chief Conservator of Forests, Mysore Division, said 12 of the 29 officers deputed for the survey have reported to her.