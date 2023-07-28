Work hard to ensure Congress win in 2024 LS polls, Youth Congress workers told

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The slogan that Congress will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Rahul Gandhi will become Prime Minister echoed at “Behtar Bharat ki Buniyaad”, the three-day Youth Congress conclave, which began here on Thursday.

Youth Congress workers raised this slogan when former union minister Ajay Maken, KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed and other leaders rose to address them.

The Grand Old Party is working hard to enthuse its Youth Congress workers with about seven months left for the Lok Sabha elections. The leaders, who addressed the workers, appealed to them to work hard and bring the Congress party to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by fighting against corruption, unemployment and “anti-people” policies of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre. Ajay Maken and Saleem Ahmed said, “The Congress party is working towards empowering the youth and building a secure nation. A secular society is possible only through the youth.’’

Saleem Ahmed said, “Youth Congress, the country’s largest and strongest youth organisation, is the foundation of the party. Youth Congress workers should convey to the people the principles and ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, who sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the country.’’ He said Rajiv Gandhi, who revolutionised India’s information technology and telecommunication sectors, gave voting rights to those aged 18. The Youth Congress workers should spread his achievements among the people. “The Congress party has been fighting against corruption.

The fight against corruption in the Union Government is on under the leadership of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi,’’ the speakers said. They said that the Congress party, which came to power in Karnataka, is implementing the promises it made during the campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections.

The Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar is committed to the welfare of all sections of society, the leaders said. They lauded the Youth Congress workers for their role in the party’s victory in assembly elections in some states, including Karnataka.

