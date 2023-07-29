Home States Karnataka

3 students get conditional bail by Udupi court

The court sought a bond of Rs 20,000 each from the three students and told them to furnish a surety.

Published: 29th July 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

Image used for representational purposes .

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A court in Udupi on Friday granted conditional bail to three female students accused of engaging in voyeurism at a private paramedical college in the coastal town.

The court sought a bond of Rs 20,000 each from the three students and told them to furnish a surety. First Additional Civil Judge and JMFC Udupi Shyam Prakash granted conditional bail ordering the trio accused to be present before the court on the hearing dates in future.

Advocate Asadullah Katapady, who argued on behalf of the three students, said the girls surrendered before the court and sought bail in connection with the case registered against them at Malpe police station.

An FIR was registered against them under Sections 509 (acts intended to outrage the modesty of a woman), 204 (destruction of evidence), 175 (omission to produce document/electronic record) 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 (E) (capturing, publishing or transmitting the image of private area of any person) of the Information Technology Act on Tuesday night.

“While granting the bail, the court put a condition directing the accused to cooperate with the investigation officer during the investigation process. They also have been directed not to threaten the witnesses,” the advocate informed.

