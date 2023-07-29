BJP worker arrested for derogatory comments on CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Grounds police have arrested a BJP worker, S Shakunthala alias HS Shakunthala from Tumakuru, on the charge of posting derogatory comments against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Twitter. She has been released on station bail.

In her tweet which is in Kannada, the BJP worker referring to the Udupi voyeurism incident questioned the CM if the video of his wife or daughter-in-law was recorded in the same way, would it be termed as ‘child’s play.’ The woman questioned the chief minister quoting a tweet from the Karnataka Congress party’s Twitter handle which termed the Udupi college incident as ‘children’s play’.

A Hanumanthraya, a 29-year-old Congress worker from Surapura taluk in Yadgir district, had filed a complaint against the BJP worker in the High Grounds police station on Thursday.

The complainant had stated that while he was at the Congress Bhavana on Race Course Road, he was checking the tweets and saw the tweets of the woman which were objectionable in nature. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case of word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman under section 509 of the IPC.

Shakunthala had also taken part in a protest in Tumakuru demanding action against the three college students in connection with the Udupi college incident.

