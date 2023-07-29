Curtains down on Youth Congress meet, members told to work at booth level

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress will depend on its cadres, especially from the Youth Congress, to increase its tally in the Lok Sabha after the 2024 elections. Indian Youth Congress national president BV Srinivas called upon the cadres to work as volunteers in every crisis, whether it is floods or emergencies like in Manipur. Srinivas, who was appreciated for his work during Covid, told The New Indian Express, "In Manipur, we set up a relief camp to support 6,000 affected people for a month.'' He said the party campaign, "Youth Jodo Booth Jodo", has already started in Maharashtra and other places, and it would be taken across the country soon. Over 15,000 party members who took part in the National Youth Congress conclave in Bengaluru over the last three days were told to work at the booth level and to enlist at least five voters per member across the country. This will strengthen Congress on the ground, he said. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge was to take part in the valedictory of the conclave -- Behtar Bharat ki Buniyad. But he could not, as he was caught up in New Delhi. Among important participants on Friday were ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Laxmi Hebbalkar, Pawan Khera, Alka Lamba and Deepa Dasmunshi. Each day, approximately 5,000 Youth Congress office-bearers from across the country participated, Srinivas said.