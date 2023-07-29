Home States Karnataka

Curtains down on Youth Congress meet, members told to work at booth level

Among important participants on Friday were ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Laxmi Hebbalkar, Pawan Khera, Alka Lamba and Deepa Dasmunshi.

Published: 29th July 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Congress will depend on its cadres, especially from the Youth Congress, to increase its tally in the Lok Sabha after the 2024 elections. Indian Youth Congress national president BV Srinivas called upon the cadres to work as volunteers in every crisis, whether it is floods or emergencies like in Manipur. Srinivas, who was appreciated for his work during Covid, told The New Indian Express, “In Manipur, we set up a relief camp to support 6,000 affected people for a month.’’  

He said the party campaign, “Youth Jodo Booth Jodo”, has already started in Maharashtra and other places, and it would be taken across the country soon.

Over 15,000 party members who took part in the National Youth Congress conclave in Bengaluru over the last three days were told to work at the booth level and to enlist at least five voters per member across the country. This will strengthen Congress on the ground, he said.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge was to take part in the valedictory of the conclave -- Behtar Bharat ki Buniyad. But he could not, as he was caught up in New Delhi.

Among important participants on Friday were ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Laxmi Hebbalkar, Pawan Khera, Alka Lamba and Deepa Dasmunshi.

Each day, approximately 5,000 Youth Congress office-bearers from across the country participated, Srinivas said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Indian Youth Congress
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp