Karnataka HC notice to CM Siddaramaiah on plea seeking his disqualification as MLA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued a notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over a petition challenging his election as MLA from the Varuna Assembly constituency alleging corrupt practices during the election campaign by promising to implement five guarantees if voted to power.

Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav issued the notice after hearing the petition filed by one KM Shankara from Koodanahalli in Varuna Hobli, Mysuru district.

The petitioner, who is a former member of taluk panchayat and president of Basaveshwara Yuvaka Sangha, contended that the five guarantees announced by the Congress ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections amounted to bribery and undue influence under Section 123(2) of the Representation of the People Act.

The guarantees are like offers and promises made by the candidate and the party, the petitioner alleged. They are in the form of gratification to voters of Varuna and with the objective of directly inducing them to vote for the party’s candidate, the petitioner added.

The petitioner appealed to the court to declare Siddaramaiah’s election as void and debar him from contesting elections for six years under the provisions of the Act.

