Karnataka Land Revenue Amendment Act gets Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s assent

The Karnataka SCs and STs (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Amendment Act, 2023 also received the assent

Published: 29th July 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka Land Revenue Act (Amendment) Act, 2023, and eight other Bills that were passed in the recent legislature session got the assent of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

The Act was amended to enable the conversion of agricultural land for nonagricultural purposes through self-declaration. “It is considered necessary to further amend Section 95 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964 (Karnataka Act 12 of 1964) to give effect to the proposals made in the Budget for 2023-24 and to enable conversion of agricultural land for nonagricultural purpose by way of self-declaration,” said a statement.

The Karnataka SCs and STs (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Amendment Act, 2023 also received the assent. The non-alienation clause in the land grant rules and the provision for cancellation of grants are found not sufficient to help SCs/STs grantees who have been exploited by affluent and powerful sections.

The other Bills cleared were the Karnataka Conduct of Government Litigation Act, 2023; the Karnataka Appropriation Act, 2023; the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Act, 2023; The Karnataka Fire Force (Amendment) Act, 2023; The Karnataka Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) (Amendment) Act 2023; The Karnataka Co-Operative Societies (Amendment) Act, 2023 and the Karnataka State Road Safety Authority (Amendment) Act 2023.

Comments

