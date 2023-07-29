NICE debate: Jayachandra receives threat calls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister and state’s special representative in New Delhi TB Jayachandra, who as law minister headed a House committee on the alleged irregularities in the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) between 2014 and 2016, has been receiving threat calls from unknown persons.

In a recent Assembly session, he had suggested to the government to implement his report. Later, farmers from Bidadi in Ramanagara had approached him to protect their interests. “Last week, I met the farmers at their place on their invitation. But of late, I have been receiving threat calls from anonymous persons.

They start talking like farmers, but later issue threats not to interfere on the issue,” he told TNIE, adding that his personal assistant had filed a police complaint.

“NICE had a provision to acquire farmers’ lands to construct the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) and peripheral ring road. But it had deviated the framework of the agreement and started developing townships. Now with the Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway, BMIC will be of no use,” he observed.

